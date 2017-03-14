Muskegon Mona Shores' Walker wins Miss Basketball award

Jordan Walker is Miss Basketball.
The award honoring Michigan's top senior on a girls' basketball team was announced Monday by the Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan and the Detroit Free Press.
The Muskegon Mona Shores guard has signed with Western Michigan. Walker received 375 first-place votes and totaled 2,482 points.
Warren Cousino's Kierra Fletcher was second with 291 first-place votes and 2,382 points. Birmingham Detroit Country Day's Destiny Pitts finished third and was followed by Southfield Academy of the Arts and Technology's Deja Church and Dearborn Heights Robichaud's Kamaria McDaniel.
