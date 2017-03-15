Sports

March 15, 2017 8:57 AM

Croatian club Hajduk fined after weekend hooligan incidents

The Associated Press
ZAGREB, Croatia

Croatian club Hajduk has been fined and ordered to play two games in an empty stadium after hooligan incidents last weekend, including a masked man chasing the referee with a metal bar.

The game between Hajduk and Rijeka on Saturday was interrupted twice over racist chants, flares and the intruder.

A man in a black track suit and wearing a balaclava jumped onto the field and went after the referee. Police eventually caught him.

Disciplinary judge Sasa Pavlicic Bekic on Wednesday fined Hajduk about 11,000 euros ($11,700). Rijeka was also filed 2,000 euros ($2,100) over flares and "inappropriate" chants by its fans.

