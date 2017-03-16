Rakell, Getzlaf keep rolling as Ducks drop Blues, 2-1

0:57 Winthrop watch parties in Rock Hill expected to attract hundreds of fans Pause

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:47 Rock Hill woman sentenced in DUI death: 'I wish I could go back and change it'

1:24 Fort Mill student takes on Food Network show as junior contestant

2:49 House votes to fire DPS chief

2:01 Rock Hill students prepare creative dishes for culinary competition

4:15 This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window

1:03 Suspect robs T-Mobile cell store in Rock Hill

1:32 Winthrop players, Pat Kelsey react to Butler matchup