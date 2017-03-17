Sports

Matchups for the 2017 PIAA girls basketball tournament

Matchups for the 2017 Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association girls' basketball tournament, including all of the quarterfinal-round games. Saturday's quarterfinals have sites and times listed, while Sunday's do not. First number is district and place, second is season record.

?CLASS 6A

?FIRST ROUND

Abington 60, Central Dauphin East 58 (OT)

Northampton 63, Philadelphia Central 26

Boyertown 50, Cumberland Valley 35

Garnet Valley 58, Scranton 43

Cardinal O'Hara 53, Upper Dublin 26

Central York 42, Central Bucks West 41

North Penn 53, Cedar Crest 34

Central Bucks East 57, Easton 51

Souderton 50, Central Dauphin 29

Central Bucks South 45, Parkland 27

Council Rock North 45, Nazareth 38

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 62, Lancaster McCaskey 41

Cedar Cliff 51, Altoona 34

Penn Hills 43, Bethel Park 29

North Allegheny 50, Hempfield 34

Mount Lebanon 62, State College 44

?SECOND ROUND

?Thursday, March 16

Northampton 73, Abington 68

Boyertown 53, Garnet Valley 48

Cardinal O'Hara 55, Central York 35

North Penn 44, Central Bucks East 38

Souderton 40, Central Bucks South 27

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 60, Council Rock North 47

Penn Hills 58, Cedar Cliff 41

North Allegheny 56, Mount Lebanon 52

?QUARTERFINALS

?Saturday, March 18

Northampton (11-3, 18-10) vs. Boyertown (1-6, 25-4) at Spring-Ford HS, Royersford, 1

Cardinal O'Hara (12-1, 23-5) vs. North Penn (1-5, 25-4) at Spring-Ford HS, Royersford, 2:30

Souderton (1-11, 21-7) vs. Plymouth-Whitemarsh (1-2, 27-2) at Spring-Ford HS, Royersford, 4

Penn Hills (7-4, 23-3) vs. North Allegheny (7-1, 26-1) at Baldwin HS, Pittsburgh, 3

?SEMIFINALS

?Monday, March 20

?CHAMPIONSHIP

?Friday, March 24

?At Giant Center, Hershey, 6 p.m.

?CLASS 5A

?FIRST ROUND

Susquehannock 48, Radnor 45

New Oxford 58, Abington Heights 44

Mastery Charter North 48, West York 45

Southern Lehigh 44, Dover 29

Archbishop Wood 38, West Chester Henderson 28

Bishop Shanahan 37, Lower Dauphin 32

Wyoming Valley West 41, Twin Valley 27

Springfield-Delco 52, Lampeter-Strasburg 41

Harrisburg 58, West Chester Bayard Rustin 36

Radnor Archbishop Carroll 53, Mount St. Joseph 35

Chartiers Valley 48, Hickory 27

Washington Trinity 67, Bellefonte 22

Mars 51, Erie Central Tech 31

Oakland Catholic 55, Harbor Creek 30

Hampton 50, Slippery Rock 31

South Fayette 51, Pittsburgh Obama Academy 49

?SECOND ROUND

?Thursday, March 16

Susquehannock 51, New Oxford 34

Southern Lehigh 77, Mastery Charter North 47

Archbishop Wood 28, Bishop Shanahan 25

Wyoming Valley West 51, Springfield-Delco 33

Radnor Archbishop Carroll 48, Harrisburg 45

Washington Trinity 50, Chartiers Valley 36

Oakland Catholic 47, Mars 37

South Fayette 68, Hampton 65

?QUARTERFINALS

?Saturday, March 18

Susquehannock (3-1, 25-4) vs. Southern Lehigh (11-1, 27-1) at Spartan Center, Milton Hershey School, 1

Archbishop Wood (12-1, 21-7) vs. Wyoming Valley West (2-2, 22-5) at Bethlehem Freedom HS, 3

Radnor Archbishop Carroll (12-3, 20-7) vs. Washington Trinity (7-3, 24-3) at Chambersburg HS, 4

Oakland Catholic (7-2, 24-4) vs. South Fayette (7-5, 19-6) at North Allegheny HS, Wexford, 3:30

?SEMIFINALS

?Tuesday, March 21

?CHAMPIONSHIP

?Saturday, March 25

?At Giant Center, Hershey, 6 p.m.

?CLASS 4A

?FIRST ROUND

Northern Lebanon 74, Murrell Dobbins 16

Mifflinburg 37, Allentown Central Catholic 28

Gwynedd-Mercy 71, Universal Audenried 45

Nanticoke 52, West Perry 46

Berks Catholic 56, Lansdale Catholic 54

Bethlehem Catholic 60, Scranton Prep 37

Lower Moreland 74, Carver Engineering & Science 24

Berwick 37, Jersey Shore 36

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 45, Lewisburg 30

Montoursville 56, York Suburban 14

Lancaster Catholic 67, Prep Charter 18

Forest Hills 63, Beaver Area 25

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 53, Keystone Oaks 38

Punxsutawney 46, Central Valley 40

Blackhawk 53, Freeport 32

Erie Villa Maria 60, South Park 34

?SECOND ROUND

?Thursday, March 16

Northern Lebanon 51, Mifflinburg 25

Gwynedd-Mercy-Nanticoke, ppd

Bethlehem Catholic 72, Berks Catholic 35

Lower Moreland 33, Berwick 20

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt-Montoursville, ppd

Lancaster Catholic 59, Forest Hills 54

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 59, Punxsutawney 29

Erie Villa Maria 75, Blackhawk 50

?SECOND ROUND

?Friday, March 17

Gwynedd-Mercy 56, Nanticoke 33

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 46, Montoursville 34

?QUARTERFINALS

?Saturday, March 18

Bethlehem Catholic (11-1, 27-2) vs. Lower Moreland (1-1, 19-8) at Geigle Complex, Reading, 2:30

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (7-1, 25-2) vs. Erie Villa Maria (10-1, 21-4) at Slippery Rock University, 2:30

?QUARTERFINALS

?Sunday, March 19

Northern Lebanon (3-1, 27-2) vs. Gwynedd-Mercy (1-2, 19-8), TBA

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt (3-2, 24-5) vs. Lancaster Catholic (3-3, 23-6), TBA

?SEMIFINALS

?Monday, March 20

?CHAMPIONSHIP

?Thursday, March 23

?At Giant Center, Hershey, 6 p.m.

?CLASS 3A

?FIRST ROUND

Neumann-Goretti 70, Middletown 50

New Hope-Solebury 33, Taylor Riverside 18

Wilkes-Barre Holy Redeemer65, Bodine 33

Mount Carmel 42, Notre Dame-Green Pond 34

St. Basil Academy 57, Philadelphia Academy Charter 19

Dunmore 55, Hughesville 40

Pine Grove 55, Imhotep Charter 47

York Catholic 60, Loyalsock Twp 54

Delone Catholic 58, Mastery Charter South 28

West Shamokin 48, Charleroi 35

Neshannock 49, Everett 44

Karns City 61, Seneca 49

Bishop Canevin 51, Central Cambria 30

East Allegheny 46, Tyrone 39

Carlynton 36, Central Martinsburg 33

Ellwood City Riverside 50, North East 38

?SECOND ROUND

?Thursday, March 16

Neumann-Goretti 59, New Hope-Solebury 36

Wilkes-Barre Holy Redeemer-Mount Carmel, ppd

St. Basil Academy-Dunmore, ppd

York Catholic 60, Pine Grove 46

West Shamokin 59, Delone Catholic 47

Neshannock 46, Karns City 38

Bishop Canevin 51, East Allegheny 25

Carlynton 39, Ellwood City Riverside 31

?SECOND ROUND

?Friday, March 17

Wilkes-Barre Holy Redeemer 62, Mount Carmel 50

St. Basil Academy 53, Dunmore 42

?QUARTERFINALS

?Saturday, March 18

West Shamokin (6-1, 26-2) vs. Neshannock (7-2, 25-2) at North Allegheny HS, Wexford, 2

Bishop Canevin (7-1, 21-5) vs. Carlynton (7-3, 19-7) at Ambridge HS, 2

?QUARTERFINALS

?Sunday, March 19

Neumann-Goretti (12-1, 21-5) vs. Wilkes-Barre Holy Redeemer (2-1, 23-5)

St. Basil Academy (1-1, 29-0) vs. York Catholic (3-1, 22-6) , TBA

?SEMIFINALS

?Tuesday, March 21

?CHAMPIONSHIP

?Saturday, March 25

?At Giant Center, Hershey, noon

?CLASS 2A

?FIRST ROUND

Philadelphia West Catholic 76, Columbia 41

Sayre 36, Elk Lake 31

Minersville 86, William Sayre 26

Sacred Heart 50, Motivation 25

Old Forge 31, East Juniata 24

Mahanoy Area 77, Maritime Academy Charter 26

Greensburg Central Catholic 43, McConnellsburg 24

Camp Hill 54, Blairsville 53

Chartiers-Houston 56, Cranberry 18

Bellwood-Antis 83, Northern Bedford 37

Our Lady of Sacred Heart 42, Reynolds 29

Leechburg 55, Coudersport 51

Johnstown Bishop McCort 60, California 17

Vincentian Academy 54, Cambridge Springs 37

Altoona Bishop Guilfoyle 52, Kane 45

West Middlesex 43, Washington 32

?SECOND ROUND

?Thursday, March 16

Philadelphia West Catholic-Sayre, ppd

Minersville 75, Sacred Heart 30

Old Forge-Mahanoy Area, ppd

Camp Hill 60, Greensburg Central Catholic 52

Bellwood-Antis 80, Chartiers-Houston 66

Our Lady of Sacred Heart 51, Leechburg 36

Johnstown Bishop McCort 57, Vincentian Academy 45

Altoona Bishop Guilfoyle 57, West Middlesex 49

?SECOND ROUND

?Friday, March 17

Philadelphia West Catholic 51, Sayre 37

Mahanoy Area 57, Old Forge 24

?QUARTERFINALS

?Saturday, March 18

Bellwood-Antis (6-2, 24-4) vs. Our Lady of Sacred Heart (7-3, 20-6) at Forest Hills HS, Johnstown, 7

Johnstown Bishop McCort (6-1, 23-4) vs. Altoona Bishop Guilfoyle (6-3, 23-4) at Altoona HS, 1

?QUARTERFINALS

?Sunday, March 19

Philadelphia West Catholic (12-1, 16-10) vs. Minersville (11-1, 28-0), TBA

Mahanoy Area (11-2, 21-5) vs. Camp Hill (3-1, 23-5), TBA

?SEMIFINALS

?Monday, March 20

?CHAMPIONSHIP

?Thursday, March 23

?At Giant Center, Hershey, noon

?CLASS 1A

?FIRST ROUND

Lebanon Catholic 44, Galeton 29

Faith Christian 52, Harrisburg Christian 31

Pottsville Nativity 46, The Christian Academy 34

Linden Hall 53, Sullivan County 47

Shamokin Lourdes 64, Lancaster Country Day 34

Susquehanna Community 44, Benton 28

Jenkintown 46, Greenwood 28

Southern Fulton 45, Halifax 42

Winchester Thurston 55, Northern Potter 24

Juniata Valley 51, Shanksville-Stonycreek 20

Otto-Eldred 61, West Greene 57

Kennedy Catholic 56, Williamsburg 31

Ebensburg Bishop Carroll 73, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 32

Berlin Brothersvalley 55, St. Joseph 46

Cornell 61, Farrell 49

North Clarion 57, Sewickley Academy 38

?SECOND ROUND

?Thursday, March 16

Lebanon Catholic 68, Faith Christian 33

Pottsville Nativity 50, Linden Hall 48

Shamokin Lourdes-Susquehanna Community, ppd

Jenkintown 57, Southern Fulton 27

Juniata Valley 43, Winchester Thurston 28

Kennedy Catholic 72, Otto-Eldred 34

Ebensburg Bishop Carroll 47, Berlin Brothersvalley 32

North Clarion 68, Cornell 58

?SECOND ROUND

?Friday, March 17

Shamokin Lourdes 50, Susquehanna Community 26

?QUARTERFINALS

?Saturday, March 18

Lebanon Catholic (3-1, 22-7) vs. Pottsville Nativity (11-1, 14-11) at Hamburg HS, 1

Juniata Valley (6-2, 22-5) vs. Kennedy Catholic (10-1, 24-1) at DuBois HS, 5

Ebensburg Bishop Carroll (6-1, 22-5) vs. North Clarion (9-1, 26-2) at DuBois HS, 6:30

?QUARTERFINALS

?Sunday, March 19

Shamokin Lourdes (4-1, 21-6) vs. Jenkintown (1-1, 24-6), TBA

?SEMIFINALS

?Tuesday, March 21

?CHAMPIONSHIP

?Friday, March 24

?At Giant Center, Hershey, noon

