North Dakota beats No. 1 Denver 1-0 in Frozen Faceoff semis

Austin Poganski scored the only goal of the game in the third period as North Dakota beat No. 1-ranked Denver 1-0 Friday in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference Frozen Faceoff semifinals.
Poganski's game-winner at 2:30 of the third period extended the Fighting Hawks' (21-14-3) winning streak to a season-best five games and snapped the Pioneers' (28-7-4) winning streak at 13 games.
UND also won five straight games to start the season.
North Dakota's first Frozen Faceoff semifinal win after three straight losses sends it to Saturday's final where it plays Minnesota Duluth. The Bulldogs beat the defending national champions all four games in the regular season.
North Dakota goalie Cam Johnson made 21 saves, including a game-high nine in the third period.
Denver goalie Tanner Jaillet had 23 stops with 10 in the second period.
UND was 0-for-4 on the power plays, while Denver went 0-for-3.
