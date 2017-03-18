Puerto Rico beats United States 6-5 to advance to WBC semis

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners Pause

1:49 Lake Wylie readers take part in Battle of the Books

0:36 Naika Venant's mother: I have to bury my baby

0:22 Cam Newton, dressed as Santa, plays Cam Says during charity event

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:03 Suspect robs T-Mobile cell store in Rock Hill

0:40 Video: Xavier Cooks talks about Winthrop's season

1:25 Video: Winthrop's Pat Kelsey reflects on a final moment with Keon Johnson

1:07 Shortest players in NCAA tourney, including Winthrop's Keon Johnson