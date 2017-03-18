Sports

March 18, 2017 11:59 AM

Las Palmas coach Quique Setien to leave at end of season

The Associated Press
MADRID

Las Palmas coach Quique Setien says he will leave the Spanish top-tier club at the end of the season.

Setien cites "insurmountable differences" between him and the club over a contract extension for next season as the reason for his departure.

Setien arrived at the Canary Islands club in October 2015 with the team struggling. He managed to turn the campaign around as Las Palmas avoided relegation.

The club thanked Setien for his services.

Midtable Las Palmas beat Villarreal 1-0 on Friday.

