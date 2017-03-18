Bloomington defeats Springfield Lanphier for 3rd place in 3A

Chris Payton and Chris Pugh teamed to lead Bloomington to a 62-56 win over Springfield Lanphier to capture third place in the Illinois state 3A tournament.
Payton had 17 rebounds and 14 points and Pugh had 15 points for Bloomington, which had a strong fourth quarter Saturday at Peoria's Carver Arena. Bloomington trailed throughout the game until posting 20 points in the fourth compared to Springfield Lanphier's 8 points in the final period.
The score was tied twice and the lead changed 11 times. Lanphier led by as many as nine points in the third quarter. Bloomington won despite holding the lead for just less than 6 minutes.
Bloomington had more fast-break and bench points than Springfield Lanphier, which had more points off turnovers and shot 80 percent from the free-throw line. Bloomington shot more accurately from the field though, hitting more than 51 percent of its field goals and 40 percent of its 3-pointers. Springfield Lanphier's field-goal percentage was 34.8 percent.
Yaakema Rose led Springfield Lanphier with 26 points and eight rebounds, followed by Aundrae Williams with 12 points and Cardell McGee with five assists.
