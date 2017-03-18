Hebard lifts Oregon past Temple 71-70 in women's 1st round

2:22 NAACP members, others gather to talk unity, protest Confederate flag Pause

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:49 Lake Wylie readers take part in Battle of the Books

2:36 Dedicated career counseling space opens at Rock Hill school

2:06 York sixth graders talk about Tie Club, learning to be gentlemen

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

2:53 Macon mother grieves after gun violence claims second son

3:00 York Tech, NAACP leaders talk about pro-Confederacy group event

4:15 This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window