Former Chicago Bears great Gale Sayers is battling dementia

More than 50 years after Gale Sayers, the “Kansas Comet,” inspired awe as a Jayhawk, he was honored in January in Topeka by the Native Sons and Daughters of Kansas as one of its Kansans of the Year.

So this was overdue but due, nonetheless, which is why former Kansas Sen. Robert Dole nominated Sayers.

He has made “Kansas proud,” Dole said in a phone message, and his gleaming smile at the start of the night said that it made him proud, too.

At a table near the front, Sayers was seated next to his wife, Ardythe, as a mesmerizing KU-produced tribute played.

It included NFL and KU highlights, and it featured clips that transcend sports from the movie “Brian’s Song” — the mere mention of which might make macho men of a certain generation weep.

The 1971 movie, starring Billy Dee Williams as Sayers and James Caan as Brian Piccolo, told the tale of the friendship forged between Sayers and Piccolo as they became what is widely believed to be the first interracial roommates in the NFL … even as they competed for a job with the Chicago Bears.

Piccolo died of cancer at 26 in 1970.

As scenes from his life both real and cinematic absorbed the crowd, Sayers sat with his hands clasped, head slightly bowed.

Occasionally, he peered up at one of the screens in front of the room but mostly he stared forward.

From two seats away, you wanted to believe he was averting his eyes out of humility or familiarity.

But the cruel truth is you don’t exactly know what he recognized during a trip in which he asked friends why he was there and on a night his wife spoke on his behalf.

Gale Sayers, who 40 years ago became the youngest player ever inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, was diagnosed with dementia four years ago, joining nearly 50 million people worldwide.

But Ardie Sayers has come to believe its onset was years before that — possibly even as far back as when he returned to Kansas in a fund-raising capacity for a time in 2009.

While she considers Sayers, 73, physically healthy “as a horse” and notes he is working out with a trainer several days a week, she added, “That brain controls everything, doesn’t it?”

Some of his days are better than others.

On Wednesday, he scarcely spoke during a seven-hour visit by The Star.

But other times, he can hold halting conversations, and Ardie Sayers and friends believe there is a lot happening inside that he just can’t get out.

She tries to pry that loose, or at least prime it, by seeking to engage his mind with anything from jigsaw puzzles to a documentary about Jacqueline Kennedy she hoped might draw out some memories.

That’s why she has been moving him home from a facility he’d been staying in for the last few months, and it’s why she works with him at such things as practicing signing his name.

“I say, ‘OK, come on, let’s fill up this page,’ ” said Ardie Sayers, who also is getting in-home care for her husband. “ ‘I’ll write one, and then you write one.’

“At times you can wait 30 minutes, or maybe 10 minutes. And then he’ll do it like there’s never been anything wrong. It takes a lot of patience.”

She demonstrated that with him on Wednesday, when just before dinner he went to wash his hands with carpet cleaner.

“It keeps you on your toes,” she said, noting the words of a wife of a former NFL player that have become seared into her mind. “ ‘Don’t let him out of your sight.’ ”

Other times, she’s learning to laugh to keep from “crying all the time” like she might want to do, and often she’s helped by the reassurance and support of family and this tight-knit, protective community.

Neighbors and friends at the United Methodist Church constantly offer help or prayers or cards of encouragement, a tendency you could also see in the way people treated him over at Cook’s Pizza.

“They know what’s happening, but you see the attitude they have toward him?” she said. “It’s not backing off. It’s embracing and saying to me, ‘Ardie, if you need some help, you know where I am.’ ”

Ardie Sayers and the rest of the family had made no secret of his condition, but they hadn’t it shared it for public consumption.

But weighing it all again recently, she determined that it’s important that his situation be known and understood.

For one thing, she wants to dispel false impressions people might have had about Sayers over these devastating last few years.

“Other people start making up stories, and people are asking about him more and more,” she said Wednesday. “People must know.”

She also meant that more generally:

For the sake of others afflicted by the same or similar issues and their families, people who need to know how important it is they stay vigilant.

As she learned painfully.

While family and friends were attributing his increasing forgetfulness to the normal aging process, others recognized vulnerability.

Over time, the family came to realize people they trusted had taken advantage of him in various ways.

“You have people who have a little less moral stature than you would like to see in society,” Sayers’ brother Roger said in a phone interview from Omaha, Neb.