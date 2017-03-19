Kenyans Barno, Jepkurgat win titles at Los Angeles Marathon

2:07 Video: Winthrop drops Campbell, wins first Big South title since 2010 Pause

1:00 Winthrop fans pack the house at Big South final in Rock Hill

2:22 NAACP members, others gather to talk unity, protest Confederate flag

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

2:48 Chuck Berry's rock ’n’ roll legacy

2:05 Sheriff confirms police had been to Glen Carbon home about 50 times

21:17 Watch entire press conference on Glen Carbon fatal fire, car crash, and mom drowning

2:19 Neighborhood helps 7 children who survived fire, mom's drowning