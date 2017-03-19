Mabrey scores 21 as Notre Dame survives Purdue 88-82 in OT

2:57 Attorney talks about York County groundbreaking same-sex marriage court ruling Pause

2:48 Chuck Berry's rock ’n’ roll legacy

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:49 Lake Wylie readers take part in Battle of the Books

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

2:39 Missouri woman with rare disease fighting for disability

3:48 Will Muschamp's final thoughts ahead of Birmingham Bowl

2:06 York sixth graders talk about Tie Club, learning to be gentlemen