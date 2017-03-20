The search for Tom Brady’s missing Super Bowl jersey is over

2:57 Attorney talks about York County groundbreaking same-sex marriage court ruling Pause

1:08 Meet Julia, the newest Muppet on Sesame Street and a resource for autism awareness

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:49 Lake Wylie readers take part in Battle of the Books

2:25 Rock Hill Keystone officials share dangers of drugs in schools

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

2:06 York sixth graders talk about Tie Club, learning to be gentlemen

2:05 Sheriff confirms police had been to Glen Carbon home about 50 times

21:17 Watch entire press conference on Glen Carbon fatal fire, car crash, and mom drowning