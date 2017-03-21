Wicker: SDSU could build football stadium on its own

0:52 Fort Mill house fire claims music memorabilia Pause

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

4:15 This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window

1:04 Mother of Northwestern student says son's expulsion for knife in truck is too severe

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:54 Rock Hill couple talks about fighting to keep their adoptive daughter, 3

0:51 Sheriff's Department, SLED investigating Lexington County house fire that killed 4

2:57 Attorney talks about York County groundbreaking same-sex marriage court ruling