Tigers go deep in special game for Lee

Behind a season-high four home runs, two by Chris Williams and one each by Logan Davidson and Seth Beer, No. 6 Clemson defeated College of Charleston 8-4 at Patriots Point on Tuesday night. The Tigers (17-4) tied a school record with their 12th win in a row away from home dating to 2016.
Williams belted a towering home run to lead off the top of the second inning, and the Tigers scored three runs in the fourth inning on home runs by Williams and Davidson. It was Williams’ fifth homer of the season, all in the past six games, and Davidson’s third long ball of 2017.
Beer blasted a solo homer, his sixth of the year, in the ninth inning.
Tiger starter Tyler Jackson (3-1) earned the win, as he allowed seven hits, three runs and three walks with four strikeouts in 5 innings pitched.
The game featured the return of Clemson coach Monte Lee, who played and served as coach at College of Charleston, to the Lowcountry. It was also Clemson’s first game at College of Charleston since 2008. The Tigers improved to 8-0 all-time on the road against the Cougars.
C of C
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Hart 2b
3
2
1
0
2
0
Manzo ss
5
1
1
0
0
1
Roper lf
5
0
3
2
0
1
Wondrack c
3
0
0
1
1
0
McRae 1b
4
1
1
1
0
1
Richter dh
3
0
2
0
0
1
Dixon cf
4
0
0
0
0
1
Mundy rf
2
0
0
0
1
1
Freeman rf
1
0
0
0
0
1
Morgan 3b
4
0
1
0
0
1
TOTALS
34
4
9
4
4
8
Clemson
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Pinder cf
4
1
1
0
0
0
Greene 2b
5
0
1
0
0
1
Beer rf-lf
4
1
1
1
0
0
Williams c
5
2
2
2
0
1
ACox 1b
5
1
1
0
0
1
Davidson ss
3
2
1
2
1
0
Rohlman lf
2
0
0
0
0
0
Wharton ph-rf
2
0
0
0
0
0
Jolly dh
3
1
0
0
1
1
Byrd 3b
2
0
0
0
0
1
Jackson ph
1
0
1
1
0
0
Cromwell 3b
1
0
1
0
0
0
TOTALS
37
8
9
6
2
5
Clemson
011
301
011
—
8
C of C
010
020
100
—
4
E—Williams, Miller, Hart, Roper, McRae, Sisk. DP—C of C 2. LOB—C of C 8, Clemson 6. 2B—Pinder, Roper. HR—Williams (2), Beer, Davidson, McRae. HBP—Pinder, Beer, Richter. CS—Richter.
Clemson
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Jackson W, 3-1
5
7
3
3
3
4
Hennessy
1 2/3
2
1
1
0
2
Crawford
2/3
0
0
0
1
0
Miller
2/3
0
0
0
0
1
Gilliam S, 2
1
0
0
0
0
1
C of C
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
McKinley, L, 0-3
3
6
5
5
0
1
Sisk
3 1/3
1
1
0
1
2
Baker
1 2/3
1
1
1
1
0
Hunt
1
1
1
1
0
2
Umpires—HP: Ted Miller 1B: Tom Haight 3B: Clint Lawson. T—3:19. A—1,638.
Comments