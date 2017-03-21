NHL Capsules

2:52 Video: Bret McCormick wraps up 2016-17 Winthrop basketball season, looks ahead Pause

0:52 Fort Mill house fire claims music memorabilia

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

0:22 Cam Newton, dressed as Santa, plays Cam Says during charity event

2:57 Attorney talks about York County groundbreaking same-sex marriage court ruling

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

1:13 Will peaches be the pits?

4:15 This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window

1:11 I mean ...what are the odds? Romeo and Juliet?