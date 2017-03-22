NCAA games expected to increase traffic on I-10 in Phoenix

Transportation officials are advising Phoenix-area residents to start thinking about ways to cope with increased traffic on Interstate 10 when the NCAA holds the last games of the men's basketball tournament in Glendale.
Final Four semifinal games will be held Saturday April 1 at University of Phoenix Stadium and the national championship game is scheduled at the stadium at 6 p.m. Monday April 3.
The state Department of Transportation says drivers should expect heavier traffic on westbound I-10 and along Loop 101 approaching the stadium.
The department advises drivers to allow extra travel time, get to destinations early and consider alternate routes.
