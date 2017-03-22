Northwestern Trojans boys soccer defeats Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 1-0 (PHOTOS)

Fort Mill's Cameron Cappuzzo (23) and Northwestern's Garrett Beard tangle with the ball.
Fort Mill's Andrew Bare, right, and Northwestern's Davis Hooten collide Wednesday.
Fort Mill's Andrew Grant goes after the ball.
Fort Mill's Joseph Banny falls over Northwestern's Garrett Beard.
Fort Mill's Misael Garcia (24) and Northwestern's Ransome Smith fight for the ball.
Northwestern's Alexis Salazar kicks the ball past Fort Mill's Misael Garcia.
Fort Mill's Joseph Banny, right, prepares to kick the ball away from Northwestern's Carlos Gomez.
Northwestern's Dylan Iacino, left, kicks the ball around Fort Mill's Ben Simpson.
Northwestern's David Walsh, left, tries to get control of the ball against Fort Mill's Zain Kazmi.
Northwestern goalkeeper Davis Hooten blocks the ball from Fort Mill's Andrew Bare.
Northwestern's Alexis Salazar (1), and Fort Mills' Grant Stevens (7) and Zain Kazmi battle for the ball.
Northwestern goalkeeper Davis Hooten blocks a kick from Fort Mill's Grant Stevens.
Northwestern's Alexis Salazar, left, and Fort Mill's Misael Garcia battle for the ball.
Northwestern's Carlos Gomez, left, and Fort Mill's Colin Overcash battle for the ball.
