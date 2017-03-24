UND facing Boston in NCAA West Regional hockey semifinal

The defending national champion University of North Dakota men's hockey team is two wins away from another appearance in the Frozen Four.
UND plays Boston on Friday afternoon in an NCAA Tournament West Regional semifinal at Fargo's Scheels Arena. If the Fighting Hawks win, they'll face either Minnesota-Duluth or Ohio State in the championship game on Saturday night for a spot in the Frozen Four.
That's being held at The United Center in Chicago on April 6 and 8.
Boston is the No. 2 seed and UND the No. 3 seed in the regional. The Fighting Hawks are currently ranked 10th in both national polls.
UND is making its 15th straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament. The program has eight national titles in its history.
