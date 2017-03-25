Lonzo Ball says he's one and done at UCLA, headed to NBA

1:51 Clover High School celebrates Special Olympics recognition Pause

2:17 Video: what next for Winthrop basketball?

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

0:22 Cam Newton, dressed as Santa, plays Cam Says during charity event

1:50 Airman surprises students in Rock Hill

1:03 Gamecock Nation was loud in Madison Square Garden, players say

1:24 Beloved York County sheriff's sergeant battles cancer

4:15 This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window