Spain and Italy level atop group as are Serbia and Ireland

1:51 Clover High School celebrates Special Olympics recognition Pause

2:17 Video: what next for Winthrop basketball?

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

0:35 Leitten of Fort Mill wins his third state wrestling title

2:49 Dale Earnhardt Jr.: Concussions are like snowflakes

1:32 Coffee may help slow effects of aging

0:43 York County deputy saves man on bridge

0:22 Cam Newton, dressed as Santa, plays Cam Says during charity event

1:50 Airman surprises students in Rock Hill