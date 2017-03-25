Sports

March 25, 2017 11:03 PM

Clemson edges Boston College, 1-0

Staff Reports

KINGSTON, R.I.

Alex Eubanks pitched a three-hit shutout to lead No. 6 Clemson to a 1-0 victory over Boston College at Bill Beck Field on Saturday. The Tigers (19-4, 7-1 ACC), who won their school-record 14th game in a row away from home and their fifth consecutive game overall, took a 2-0 series lead.

Eubanks (4-1) earned the win by allowing three hits, no runs and no walks with a career-high-tying 10 strikeouts in 9 innings. The sophomore righthander did not get to a three-ball count on any Boston College batter. Eagle reliever John Witkowski (0-1) suffered the loss.

The Tigers scored in the seventh inning without the benefit of a hit. Logan Davidson and Andrew Cox led off with walks, then moved up on Drew Wharton’s sacrifice bunt. Pinch-hitter Robert Jolly followed with a grounder to third, and Davidson’s jump off third base allowed him to score before the throw arrived to the plate.

Clemson

ab

r

h

rbi

bb

k

Pinder cf

3

0

0

0

1

1

Greene 2b

3

0

0

0

1

0

Beer dh

3

0

0

0

1

0

Williams c

4

0

0

0

0

2

Jackson lf/rf

3

0

0

0

1

1

Davidson ss

2

1

0

0

2

0

A.Cox 1b

3

0

0

0

1

1

Wharton rf

2

0

1

0

0

0

Rohlman ph/lf

1

0

0

0

0

1

Byrd 3b

2

0

1

0

1

0

Jolly ph

1

0

0

1

0

0

Cromwell 3b

0

0

0

0

0

0

TOTALS

27

1

2

1

7

6

Boston College

ab

r

h

rbi

bb

k

Alu lf/rf

4

0

0

0

0

0

Adams ss

4

0

1

0

0

2

Strem cf

4

0

0

0

0

2

Casey rf/p

3

0

0

0

0

0

Martellini c

3

0

1

0

0

2

Bigras 1b

3

0

1

0

0

2

Dempsey 2b

3

0

0

0

0

1

Maselli 3b

3

0

0

0

0

0

Cunningham dh

2

0

1

0

0

1

Goodreau ph/dh

1

0

0

0

0

0

Baldelli lf

0

0

0

0

0

0

TOTALS

30

0

3

0

0

10

Clemson

000

000

100

1

Boston Col.

000

000

000

0

DP – BC 1. LOB – Clemson 7; BC 3. SH – Wharton. SB – Greene.

Clemson

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Eubanks

9

3

0

0

0

10

Boston College

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Metzdorf

6

2

0

0

4

3

Witkowski

2

0

1

1

2

1

Giampetruzzi

 2/3

0

0

0

1

1

Casey

 1/3

0

0

0

0

1

W – Eubanks (4-1). L – Witkowski (0-1). Save – None. WP – Eubanks(4); Metzdorf 2(5); Witkowski(1). BK – Metzdorf(3); Ganmpetruzzi(3). Umpires – HP: Rob Healey 1B: David Pritchett 2B: Brian Kennedy 3B: David Brown. T – 2:25 A – 336

Sports

