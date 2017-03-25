Clemson edges Boston College, 1-0

Alex Eubanks pitched a three-hit shutout to lead No. 6 Clemson to a 1-0 victory over Boston College at Bill Beck Field on Saturday. The Tigers (19-4, 7-1 ACC), who won their school-record 14th game in a row away from home and their fifth consecutive game overall, took a 2-0 series lead.
Eubanks (4-1) earned the win by allowing three hits, no runs and no walks with a career-high-tying 10 strikeouts in 9 innings. The sophomore righthander did not get to a three-ball count on any Boston College batter. Eagle reliever John Witkowski (0-1) suffered the loss.
The Tigers scored in the seventh inning without the benefit of a hit. Logan Davidson and Andrew Cox led off with walks, then moved up on Drew Wharton’s sacrifice bunt. Pinch-hitter Robert Jolly followed with a grounder to third, and Davidson’s jump off third base allowed him to score before the throw arrived to the plate.
Clemson
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Pinder cf
3
0
0
0
1
1
Greene 2b
3
0
0
0
1
0
Beer dh
3
0
0
0
1
0
Williams c
4
0
0
0
0
2
Jackson lf/rf
3
0
0
0
1
1
Davidson ss
2
1
0
0
2
0
A.Cox 1b
3
0
0
0
1
1
Wharton rf
2
0
1
0
0
0
Rohlman ph/lf
1
0
0
0
0
1
Byrd 3b
2
0
1
0
1
0
Jolly ph
1
0
0
1
0
0
Cromwell 3b
0
0
0
0
0
0
TOTALS
27
1
2
1
7
6
Boston College
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Alu lf/rf
4
0
0
0
0
0
Adams ss
4
0
1
0
0
2
Strem cf
4
0
0
0
0
2
Casey rf/p
3
0
0
0
0
0
Martellini c
3
0
1
0
0
2
Bigras 1b
3
0
1
0
0
2
Dempsey 2b
3
0
0
0
0
1
Maselli 3b
3
0
0
0
0
0
Cunningham dh
2
0
1
0
0
1
Goodreau ph/dh
1
0
0
0
0
0
Baldelli lf
0
0
0
0
0
0
TOTALS
30
0
3
0
0
10
Clemson
000
000
100
—
1
Boston Col.
000
000
000
—
0
DP – BC 1. LOB – Clemson 7; BC 3. SH – Wharton. SB – Greene.
Clemson
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Eubanks
9
3
0
0
0
10
Boston College
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Metzdorf
6
2
0
0
4
3
Witkowski
2
0
1
1
2
1
Giampetruzzi
2/3
0
0
0
1
1
Casey
1/3
0
0
0
0
1
W – Eubanks (4-1). L – Witkowski (0-1). Save – None. WP – Eubanks(4); Metzdorf 2(5); Witkowski(1). BK – Metzdorf(3); Ganmpetruzzi(3). Umpires – HP: Rob Healey 1B: David Pritchett 2B: Brian Kennedy 3B: David Brown. T – 2:25 A – 336
