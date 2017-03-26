Gonzaga's national title chance a breakthrough moment

1:44 Fort Mill students gain 'real-world experience' with apprenticeships Pause

1:42 Horror flick, sci-fi stars converge at Mad Monster Party in Rock Hill

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

0:43 York County deputy saves man on bridge

0:22 Cam Newton, dressed as Santa, plays Cam Says during charity event

0:52 Fort Mill house fire claims music memorabilia

2:57 Attorney talks about York County groundbreaking same-sex marriage court ruling

0:35 Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained