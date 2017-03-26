Sports

March 26, 2017 4:44 PM

THE SIN-DERELLAS: Gamecocks advance to Final Four

By David Cloninger

NEW YORK

Don’t wake up.

South Carolina is going to the Final Four.

The Gamecocks outlasted Florida 77-70 Sunday to earn the first Final Four berth in program history. USC will play Gonzaga on Saturday in the national semifinals and is two wins from a national championship.

“They’ve got the courage of a lion,” head coach Frank Martin said after the game.

South Carolina is the fourth seven seed to reach the Final Four. UConn in 2014 won the championship.

Gamecocks celebrate win over Florida

The South Carolina basketball team defeated Florida to advance to NCAA Tournament Final Four.

SOUTH CAROLINA (26-10)

Kotsar 6-10 0-2 12, Silva 2-5 9-12 13, Thornwell 8-13 9-10 26, Notice 2-9 2-4 6, Dozier 7-11 3-3 17, Keita 0-0 0-0 0, McKie 1-3 0-0 3, Gravett 0-0 0-0 0, Felder 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-53 23-31 77.

FLORIDA (27-9)

Robinson 1-5 2-2 5, Leon 7-15 1-1 18, Hayes 3-4 2-2 8, Hill 4-7 3-4 11, Allen 4-12 3-3 13, Stone 1-2 0-0 2, Gak 0-1 0-0 0, Chiozza 3-10 2-2 9, Barry 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 25-60 13-14 70.

Halftime: Florida 40-33. 3-Point Goals: South Carolina 2-10 (McKie 1-1, Thornwell 1-4, Felder 0-1, Notice 0-2, Dozier 0-2), Florida 7-26 (Leon 3-9, Allen 2-8, Robinson 1-3, Chiozza 1-3, Stone 0-1, Barry 0-2). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: South Carolina 31 (Silva 9), Florida 24 (Hayes 8). Assists: South Carolina 7 (Notice 3), Florida 11 (Hill 5). Total Fouls: South Carolina 17, Florida 21.

The NCAA tournament started seeding teams in 1979. A look at the lowest-seeded teams to reach the Final Four since (1-4 seeds not considered, bold denotes national champion):

11 – LSU (1986), George Mason (2006), VCU (2011)

10 – Syracuse (2016)

9 – Penn (1979), Wichita State (2013)

8 – UCLA (1980), Villanova (1985), North Carolina (2000), Wisconsin (2000), Butler (2011), Kentucky (2014)

7 – Virginia (1984), Connecticut (2014), Michigan State (2015), South Carolina (2017)

6 – Purdue (1980), Houston (1982), NC State (1983), Providence (1987), Kansas (1988), Michigan (1992)

5 – Iowa (1980), Mississippi State (1996), Florida (2000), Indiana (2002), Michigan State (2005), Butler (2010), Michigan State (2010)

