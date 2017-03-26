THE SIN-DERELLAS: Gamecocks advance to Final Four

Don’t wake up.
South Carolina is going to the Final Four.
The Gamecocks outlasted Florida 77-70 Sunday to earn the first Final Four berth in program history. USC will play Gonzaga on Saturday in the national semifinals and is two wins from a national championship.
“They’ve got the courage of a lion,” head coach Frank Martin said after the game.
South Carolina is the fourth seven seed to reach the Final Four. UConn in 2014 won the championship.
SOUTH CAROLINA (26-10)
Kotsar 6-10 0-2 12, Silva 2-5 9-12 13, Thornwell 8-13 9-10 26, Notice 2-9 2-4 6, Dozier 7-11 3-3 17, Keita 0-0 0-0 0, McKie 1-3 0-0 3, Gravett 0-0 0-0 0, Felder 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-53 23-31 77.
FLORIDA (27-9)
Robinson 1-5 2-2 5, Leon 7-15 1-1 18, Hayes 3-4 2-2 8, Hill 4-7 3-4 11, Allen 4-12 3-3 13, Stone 1-2 0-0 2, Gak 0-1 0-0 0, Chiozza 3-10 2-2 9, Barry 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 25-60 13-14 70.
Halftime: Florida 40-33. 3-Point Goals: South Carolina 2-10 (McKie 1-1, Thornwell 1-4, Felder 0-1, Notice 0-2, Dozier 0-2), Florida 7-26 (Leon 3-9, Allen 2-8, Robinson 1-3, Chiozza 1-3, Stone 0-1, Barry 0-2). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: South Carolina 31 (Silva 9), Florida 24 (Hayes 8). Assists: South Carolina 7 (Notice 3), Florida 11 (Hill 5). Total Fouls: South Carolina 17, Florida 21.
The NCAA tournament started seeding teams in 1979. A look at the lowest-seeded teams to reach the Final Four since (1-4 seeds not considered, bold denotes national champion):
11 – LSU (1986), George Mason (2006), VCU (2011)
10 – Syracuse (2016)
9 – Penn (1979), Wichita State (2013)
8 – UCLA (1980), Villanova (1985), North Carolina (2000), Wisconsin (2000), Butler (2011), Kentucky (2014)
7 – Virginia (1984), Connecticut (2014), Michigan State (2015), South Carolina (2017)
6 – Purdue (1980), Houston (1982), NC State (1983), Providence (1987), Kansas (1988), Michigan (1992)
5 – Iowa (1980), Mississippi State (1996), Florida (2000), Indiana (2002), Michigan State (2005), Butler (2010), Michigan State (2010)
