Final four! More from the celebration in New York

Just because basketball players tend to be tall doesn't mean that those who are below average height can't have an impact. Here are the shortest players in the NCAA Tournament to keep an eye on, including Winthrop University's Keon Johnson.
Winthrop will face Butler in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on March 16 in Milwaukee. Players Bjorn Broman and Joshua Davenport and coach Pat Kelsey talked about the matchup and the experience of the tournament selection show.
Recently hired Clover football coach Brian Lane held a meeting with parents of eighth graders to inform them about the recruiting process and also have the middle school football players sign a letter of intent to the Blue Eagles football program that they would take care of business off the field, particularly in the classroom.
Winthrop handled Campbell in Sunday's Big South Conference tournament final, earning its first NCAA Tournament berth since 2010. The Eagles lost in three straight finals prior to Sunday when they got the job done.
The Herald's Bret McCormick points out three keys for Winthrop in Sunday's Big South men's basketball tournament championship game against Campbell. The Eagles are looking for their first NCAA tournament bid in seven years.