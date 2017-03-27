Sports

March 27, 2017 12:01 PM

Webster University chess team wins fifth straight title

The Associated Press
WEBSTER GROVES, Mo.

The chess team at Webster University in suburban St. Louis has added is a national champion — again.

The Webster Groves, Missouri-based university team won its fifth straight national championship this weekend during the President's Cup collegiate chess tournament in New York. St. Louis University finished third, behind Webster and Texas Tech.

Webster University coach Susan Polgar says the competition on Saturday lasted nearly 13 hours, underscoring the physical and mental toughness needed to compete.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Crazy scenes from Five Points: South Carolina basketball advances to Final Four

View more video

Sports Videos