Make it two: Gamecocks heading back to Final Four

Climb the ladder, cut down the nets.
It wasn’t easy, but Monday night in California, that’s how the story ends.
The South Carolina women’s basketball was facing a foe that pushed it to the limit in the Elite Eight two years prior. The Gamecocks were without their 6-foot-5 defensive anchor and had to sculpt a new identity through the crucible of tournament play.
And yet, Dawn Staley’s bunch is going where they want to be next week: Dallas and the Final Four.
No. 1-seed South Carolina tore out of a double-digit lead and held on in a 71-64 win against 3-seed Florida State. The Gamecocks (31-4) weathered a push in the fourth quarter and saw the lead shrink to three in the fourth before finally holding on.
Down the stretch, A’ja Wilson blocked a few key FSU shots. After the game, she and Kaela Davis danced it out as the USC band played on.
“We’re rolling right now,” said Davis, who was named the regional’s most outstanding player. “That’s the good part about it. We’re playing together, we’re sharing the ball well and we’re playing defense. If we keep that up, we’ll be all right.
The Gamecocks made history two years ago, reaching the tournament’s final weekend for the first time as a program, then faltered in South Dakota and made it all the way back.
The win makes South Carolina the first team to have both men’s and women’s teams in the Final Four, only the 13th time it’s ever happened. Syracuse did last year, in part because of the women upsetting South Carolina in South Dakota.
Four of the anchors carried things for the Gamecocks. Wilson (16 points, all-regional selection), Davis (23), Allisha Gray (11, all-regional selection) and Tyasha Harris (16) combined for all 40 of USC’s first-half points, while shooting 75 percent.
Wilson missed much of the the second and almost all of the third with foul trouble (she only played 21 minutes), but her team got good minutes from guard Doniyah Cliney (seven rebounds, two points and a steal).
The Gamecocks fell victim to two of FSU’s strengths, giving up 18 offensive rebounds and losing 18 turnovers. But that doesn’t matter much when you hit buckets.
USC hit 57.8 percent against a team that allowed opponents to shoot only 38.2. Even without Alaina Coates in the lineup, they held the Seminoles to 36.6 percent shooting. South Carolina was ahead by double digits during much of the middle of the game, partially owing to a good start and very strong third quarter.
“Our biggest thing was coming out and being aggressive,” Davis said. “We didn’t want to settle for jump shots. We were just trying to attack them and hope to get them in foul trouble.”
It turned out, USC needed all of that.
Florida State (29-7) had erased a 17-point deficit in the Sweet 16 game against 2-seed Oregon State, forcing 23 turnovers from a team that included All-American point guard Sydney Wiese.
The victory sends South Carolina to meet Stanford, who upset the same Notre Dame program that knocked off USC during its last Finial Four trip. The other side of the bracket includes two foes familiar to the Gamecocks in UConn and Mississippi State.
It’s the Gamecocks’ second Elite Eight win in as many tries. Staley has led her team to five Sweet 16s in six years. Only two members of the current team, A’ja Wilson and Bianca Cuevas-Moore, played true roles the last time the team made it this far.
Athletic director Ray Tanner was in the building after spending the weekend watching the men’s team advance to its first Final Four in New York.
The 2015 meeting with FSU had South Carolina leading for less than one of the first 38 minutes, but it was tied at that juncture, and Tiffany Mitchell took over with back-to-back buckets to give the Gamecocks the win (the play call: Dallas).
Monday night was a different story, but the ending was the same for the Gamecocks.
