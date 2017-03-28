Gallagher puts Canadiens ahead in 4-1 win over Stars

Brendan Gallagher put Montreal ahead early in the third period and the Canadiens went on to a 4-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night.
Max Pacioretty, Artturi Lehkonen and Alexander Radulov also scored for Montreal, which won a second game in a row. Carey Price finished with 27 saves.
Curtis McKenzie scored for Dallas, which ended a four-game points streak. The Stars were playing for the first time since learning they had been eliminated from playoff contention. Kari Lehtonen had 32 saves.
Gallagher put Monreal ahead 2-1 at 3:31 of the third as he got the puck, broke down the left side and beat Lehtonen with a high wrist shot inside the near post.
The game marked the first time brothers Jamie and Jordie Benn played against one another in the NHL. Jordie Benn was traded by the Canadiens to Dallas in February. The two were only on the ice at the same time for a few brief moments. The longest stretch was during a Dallas power play in the third.
Montreal outshot Dallas 36-28.
The Stars dominated the opening minutes, outshooting Montreal 6-0, and got the first goal at 1:47 when McKenzie picked off a pass, fired a shot off the end glass and put the rebound into an open side.
The Canadiens got 15 of the next 16 shots on goal but it took until 15:49 of the second to tie the score as Pacioretty took a feed from Phillip Danault and saw his backhand shot trickle through Lehtonen's equipment for is 34th.
Lehkonen wired an off-wing shot inside the far post from distance at 13:02 of the third to put Montreal ahead 3-1. Andrei Markov got a standing ovation as he picked up an assist to tie Guy Lapointe for second on Montreal's all-time list of points by a defenseman with 572, behind Larry Robinson's 883.
Radulov elected to shoot on a 2-on-1 and scored on a backhand with just over two minutes remaining.
NOTES: Canadiens backup G Al Montoya suffered a lower body injury in practice this week. Zach Fucale was called in from Brampton of the ECHL to take Montoya's place. ... Montreal's Nikita Nestorov and Brian Flynn returned from injuries this week but aren't yet ready to play. ... The Stars were without injured skaters Patrick Sharp, Antoine Roussel, Jiri Hudler and Jamie Oleksiak.
UP NEXT
Stars: At Boston on Thursday night in the third game of a five-game trip.
Canadiens: Host Florida on Thursday night in the finale of a six-game homestand.
