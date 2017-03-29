Pairs competition wide open at figure skating worlds

3:02 Disabled Clover couple faces dog fine or jail Pause

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:00 Gold Hill Elementary students head to national robotics event

0:31 Student breaks jaw, teeth after put in sleeper hold and thrown to ground in Five Points

1:22 Sindarius Thornwell's high school coach remembers his first practice

4:15 This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window

1:17 Sindarius Thornwell was a football player in high school until....

2:22 A'ja Wilson on Gamecocks' win over Florida State

2:32 What's next for Rock Hill Mayor Doug Echols after 28 years of public service?