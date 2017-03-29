Venus Williams beats No. 1 Kerber in Miami Open quarters

Venus Williams moved a step closer to her first Key Biscayne title since 2001 when she beat top-ranked Angelique Kerber 7-5, 6-3 Wednesday night in the quarterfinals of the Miami Open.
It was Williams' 15th career win against a No. 1 player, but her first since 2014. Seeded No. 11, she's into the tournament's semifinals for the first time in seven years.
Williams' opponent Thursday night will be No. 10 Johanna Konta, who became the first British woman to reach a semifinal in the tournament by beating No. 3 Simona Halep 3-6, 7-6 (7), 6-2.
The 36-year-old Williams, who hasn't lost a set in her four matches, took charge when Kerber double-faulted on the final two points of the opening set.
