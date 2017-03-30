High school roundup: Clover tops Nation Ford in girls’ lacrosse

Clover took a 7-3 lead at halftime and toppled Nation Ford 13-9 in a Region 4-5A contest at Clover Thursday.
Clover is 7-4 overall and 2-3 in the region. Nation Ford is 4-6 and 2-4.
SOFTBALL
Clover 5, Union County 4 (10)
Clover scored in the bottom of the 10th and edged Union County 5-4 in a non-region game at Clover Wednesday night.
The contest was tied at 3-3 after seven innings. Both teams scored in the ninth inning before Clover won it in the 10th.
Tiffany Domingue led Clover with three hits, including a pair of doubles, and drove in two runs.
Kayla Ogle pitched a complete to pick up the win. She struck out 12.
Lewisville 14, Blacksburg 1
Lewisville pounded out 12 hits and routed Blacksburg 14-1 in a non-region game at Blacksburg Wednesday.
Lewisville scored four runs in the first inning and improved to 11-0 overall.
Chloe Thomas tossed a complete game to record the win and improved to 9-0. She allowed only four hits and struck out six.
She helped herself offensively with a four hits, including a triple and a double and drove in three runs. Amber Bass added two hits and drove in one run.
The win was the second win of the week for Lewisville. The Lions beat region foe Great Falls 10-0 on Tuesday night with Abby Thomas pitching her first varsity perfect game.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Indian Land 1, Northwestern 0
Sixth-ranked Indian Land edged Northwestern 1-0 in a non-region match at Indian Land Wednesday.
Shelby Ryberg scored the only goal of the match in the second half. Summer Bishop assisted.
Emma Thompson was in goal for Indian Land and recorded the shutout. She had two saves.
Indian Land is 9-4-1 overall, while Northwestern is 2-6-1.
– Compiled by Sam Copeland
