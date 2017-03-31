Sports

March 31, 2017 8:52 PM

Cavanaugh leads East team past West in College All-Star game

The Associated Press
GLENDALE, Ariz.

Tyler Cavanaugh of George Washington had 19 points and 14 rebounds and Tim Kempton of Lehigh 21 as the East team beat the West 121-90 in the Reese's College All-Star game Friday at the site of the Final Four.

The teams were comprised of top college players who are unlikely to be NBA draft picks. Playing in front of a sparse crowd at University of Phoenix Stadium, the East team outscored the West 70-45 in the second half.

Cavanaugh was the East's player of the game. Jack Gibbs of Davidson added 20 points on 6 for 13 shooting from 3-point range.

Deonte Burton of Iowa State led the West with 15 points and Derek Willis of Kentucky had 13 and eight rebounds to be named his team's player of the game.

