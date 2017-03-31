One win away: Gamecocks advance past Stanford and into championship game

South Carolina fans at the Men's Final Four celebrate the women's basketball team's victory over Stanford.
South Carolina's A'ja Wilson (22) celebrates during the second half of action in the NCAA Women's National Championship Semifinal win over Stanford on Friday at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas.
Tracy Glantz
South Carolina's A'ja Wilson (22) celebrates during the second half of action in the NCAA Women's National Championship Semifinal game at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX. USC beat Stanford 62-53 and will play for the Championship.
Tracy Glantz
South Carolina's Allisha Gray (10) leaps to block Stanford's Brittany McPhee (12) during the second half of action in the NCAA Women's National Championship Semifinal game at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX. USC beat Stanford 62-53 and will play for the Championship.
Tracy Glantz
The Gamecocks celebrate after beating Stanford to play in the NCAA Women's National Championship game at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX. USC beat Stanford 62-53 and will play for the Championship.
Tracy Glantz
The Gamecocks bench goes wild as the team closes in on a win during the second half of action in the NCAA Women's National Championship Semifinal game at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX. USC beat Stanford 62-53 and will play for the Championship.
Tracy Glantz
Tracy Glantz
Fans including President Harris Pastides celebrate the Gamecock win during the second half of action in the NCAA Women's National Championship Semifinal game at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX. USC beat Stanford 62-53 and will play for the Championship.
Tracy Glantz
South Carolina's Kaela Davis (3) shoots as Stanford's Brittany McPhee (12) defends during the second half of action in the NCAA Women's National Championship Semifinal game at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX. USC beat Stanford 62-53 and will play for the Championship.
Tracy Glantz
Tracy Glantz
South Carolina's Kaela Davis (3) drives to the basket as Stanford's Brittany McPhee (12) an dStanford's Marta Sniezek (13) pressure during the first half of action in the NCAA Women's National Championship Semifinal game at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX.
Tracy Glantz
Coaches Dawn Staley and Fred Chmiel yell to the team during the second half of action in the NCAA Women's National Championship Semifinal game at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX. USC beat Stanford 62-53 and will play for the Championship.
Tracy Glantz
South Carolina's Kaela Davis (3) tries to move around Stanford's Brittany McPhee (12)around during the second half of action in the NCAA Women's National Championship Semifinal game at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX. USC beat Stanford 62-53 and will play for the Championship.
Tracy Glantz
Coach Dawn Staley yells to her team during the first half of action in the NCAA Women's National Championship Semifinal game at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX.
Tracy Glantz
South Carolina's Kaela Davis (3) shoots during the first half of action against Stanford in the NCAA Women's National Championship Semifinal game at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX.
Tracy Glantz
South Carolina's Mikiah Herbert Harrigan (21) fights Stanford's Alanna Smith (11) for a rebound during the first half of action in the NCAA Women's National Championship Semifinal game at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX.
Tracy Glantz
South Carolina's A'ja Wilson (22) fights for a rebound with Stanford's Brittany McPhee (12) and Stanford's Erica McCall (24) during the first half of action in the NCAA Women's National Championship Semifinal game at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX.
Tracy Glantz
Coach Dawn Staley questions a call during the first half of action in the NCAA Women's National Championship Semifinal game at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX.
Tracy Glantz
South Carolina's Allisha Gray (10) cheers on South Carolina's Doniyah Cliney (4)during the first half of action against Stanford in the NCAA Women's National Championship Semifinal game at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX.
Tracy Glantz
South Carolina's Bianca Cuevas-Moore (1) pressures Stanford's Marta Sniezek (13) during the first half of action in the NCAA Women's National Championship Semifinal game at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX.
Tracy Glantz
South Carolina's Doniyah Cliney (4) shoots as Stanford's Alanna Smith (11) pressures during the first half of action in the NCAA Women's National Championship Semifinal game at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX.
Tracy Glantz
South Carolina's A'ja Wilson (22) warms up before the Gamecock's game against Stanford in the NCAA Women's National Championship Semifinal game at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX.
Tracy Glantz
The Gamecocks warm up for their game against Stanford in the NCAA Women's National Championship Semifinal game at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX.
Tracy Glantz
The Gamecocks warm up for their game against Stanford in the NCAA Women's National Championship Semifinal game at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX.
Tracy Glantz
The Gamecocks warm up for their game against Stanford in the NCAA Women's National Championship Semifinal game at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX.
Tracy Glantz
Members of the Concoction Basketball Band and the USC Cheerleaders perform during a competition at Tourney Town near the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX.
Tracy Glantz
Members of the Concoction Basketball Band and the USC Cheerleaders perform during a competition at Tourney Town near the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX.
Tracy Glantz
Members of the Concoction Basketball Band and the USC Cheerleaders perform during a competition at Tourney Town near the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX.
Tracy Glantz
The Gamecocks play Stanford in the NCAA Women's National Championship Semifinal game at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX.
Tracy Glantz
Ray Tanner and Jerri Spurrier watch the Gamecocks warm up before their game against Stanford in the NCAA Women's National Championship Semifinal game at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX.
Tracy Glantz
South Carolina's A'ja Wilson (22) warms up before the Gamecock's game against Stanford in the NCAA Women's National Championship Semifinal game at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX.
Tracy Glantz
Members of the Concoction Basketball Band and the USC Cheerleaders perform during a competition at Tourney Town near the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX.
Tracy Glantz
Members of the Concoction Basketball Band and the USC Cheerleaders perform during a competition at Tourney Town near the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX.
Tracy Glantz
South Carolina's Doniyah Cliney (4) shoots during the second half of action in the NCAA Women's National Championship Semifinal game at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX. USC beat Stanford 62-53 and will play for the Championship.
Tracy Glantz
South Carolina's Allisha Gray (10) and South Carolina's A'ja Wilson (22) pull down a rebound over Stanford's Kaylee Johnson (5) during the second half of action in the NCAA Women's National Championship Semifinal game at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX. USC beat Stanford 62-53 and will play for the Championship.
Tracy Glantz
South Carolina's Tyasha Harris (52) tries for a loose ball during the second half of action in the NCAA Women's National Championship Semifinal game at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX. USC beat Stanford 62-53 and will play for the Championship.
Tracy Glantz
Tracy Glantz
