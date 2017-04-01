Ring that Cowbell! Mississippi St shocks UConn in Final Four

Mississippi State coach Vic Schaefer last year was showing the movie "Miracle" to his players and hoping for one.
Now, the Lady Bulldogs are living one.
A year after an embarrassing 60-point loss to mighty UConn in the Sweet 16, the Bulldogs are headed to their first national championship game. Morgan William's overtime buzzer beater gave them a 66-64 victory over the four-time defending national champion Huskies in the national semifinals Friday night.
"It was personal. ... We had to prove we're a much better team than last year," Victoria Vivians said.
"What an unbelievable gutsy performance that no one in the country, including all of y'all, probably thought could happen, and that's OK," Schaefer said. "But we knew it could happen."
Just like the 1980 U.S. men's Olympic hockey that upset the heavily favored Soviet Union team on way to the gold medal, Mississippi State (34-4) still has one more game to play after ending UConn's 111-game winning streak.
The Bulldogs, with four seniors and four juniors, will play South Carolina on Saturday in an all-SEC matchup for the national title Sunday night.
"This year, I wasn't showing 'Miracle.' We weren't watching any movies, I wasn't talking about the Philistines slaying giants, although it was in the back of my mind," Schaefer said. "We beat the greatest team with the greatest streak in the history of sports."
