Too many fouls: Even LeBron James struggled to watch the NCAA championship game

Monday night’s NCAA men’s basketball tournament title game promised an intriguing match-up of two of the best teams in the country — college basketball power North Carolina and first-time Final Four participant Gonzaga.
Instead, the most talked-about part of North Carolina’s 71-65 victory was the officiating.
Even Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James had to vent about the excessive whistles and stoppages of play.
Man I can't watch this anymore man! I would like to see the kids decide who wins the game! I mean Bruh!! Smh— LeBron James (@KingJames) April 4, 2017
I take that back I will watch the rest cause i won't cheat the kids but this is crazy!— LeBron James (@KingJames) April 4, 2017
James’ former teammate with the Miami Heat, Dwayne Wade, also tweeted about the officiating.
Let these kids play. Put the whistles away.— DWade (@DwyaneWade) April 4, 2017
Officials called 44 fouls in the game, 22 on each team. The teams shot a combined 52 free throws, 26 for each team. Due to all the fouls, the game lacked rhythm for much of the second half — and made viewing difficult for those at home.
Gonzaga forward Zach Collins fouled out of the game, while multiple players on both teams struggled with foul trouble throughout the game.
“Those were 3 of the best officials in the entire country — NBA, college or anything,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. “These are two heavyweight teams going at it inside, playing really, really physical basketball. I had no issue whatsoever. I thought they did a fabulous job. It’s just not an easy game to ref.”
Refs tried stealing the stage, called touch fouls instead of letting them play https://t.co/g70gxvUVKm— J. Star (@jswizzle7) April 4, 2017
The refs ruined what could have been a great national championship game. Too many fouls. Really a shame that Collins never got to play.— Robert Perea (@LCGirlsHoops) April 4, 2017
NCAA please go to 6 fouls or tell the refs to chill. Thanks.--Everyone— Phil (@TheRealPhilQ) April 4, 2017
Shout out to the refs. Managed to call insane number of fouls, and yet have a very rough, physical game. Well done. #inconsistency— Darrick Johnson (@darrickjohnson) April 4, 2017
Sloppy game...refs too.. One of the worst officiated games of the season. At one point more fouls than baskets... #nationalchampionship— Lisa Kerney (@LisaKerneyESPN) April 4, 2017
Thanks for ruining the second half refs. Phantom FlAgrant, fouls every second , etc. Terrible to watch, should be ashamed— Zack (@YankeesGod2722) April 4, 2017
