Hernandez drives in 4, Cueto and Giants top Diamondbacks 8-4

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners Pause

0:27 York County deputy, others killed in line of duty, honored with Rock Hill plaque

0:55 Tega Cay teen on the runway during Fashion Week

1:15 Accused killer in Rock Hill shootout faces judge in York courtroom

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:03 Police react to alleged ISIS teen parole

1:12 Dawn Staley sings alma mater with national championship trophy

1:54 National champs! Dawn Staley cuts down the net

0:44 Dawn Staley hoists the national championship trophy