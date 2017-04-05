News
Sports
Obituaries
Classifieds
Sign In
Subscribe
Sign In
Subscribe
Home
Customer Service
News
All News
Local News
Local Traffic Cam
State News
Business
Education
NIE
Crime
More News
Andrew Dys
Nation/World
Politics/Government
Weird News
Databases
Special Sections
Fort Mill Times
Fort Mill Times
Fort Mill Times Sports
Submit a News Tip
Submit a Letter to the Editor
Sports
All Sports
Panthers
College
Winthrop
High School
High School Football
Auto Racing
Politics
Politics
Elections
Obituaries
Opinion
All Opinion
Editorial
Letters to the Editor
Submit a Letter
To the Contrary
James Werrell
Palmetto Opinion
Living
All Living
Community
Weddings
Engagements
Anniversaries
Births
Religion
Family
Home & Garden
Entertainment
Entertainment
All Entertainment
Books
Calendar
Movies
Music
Puzzles & Games
Contests & Events
Horoscopes
Legals
Cars
Jobs
Moonlighting
Virtual Career Fair
Homes
Classifieds
Shopping
Sports
April 5, 2017 4:31 PM
Live: Masters 2017 in Augusta
Patrons arrive at a practice round for the Masters golf tournament Monday.
Matt Slocum
AP
i
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
Live Blog Masters Live Coverage
Related content
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
Sports
Suggested for you
Comments
Videos
facebook
twitter
email
Share
More Videos
1:20
Video: Enzo Martinez talks about what he's learned from coaching with Discoveries Soccer Club
Pause
3:46
'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners
2:41
COMMERCIAL: Pepsi's 'Live For Now Moments Anthem'
1:49
Do you have what it takes to save a man? Or solve the mystery of a conspiracy theorist?
0:55
Tega Cay teen on the runway during Fashion Week
1:53
Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials
0:27
York County deputy, others killed in line of duty, honored with Rock Hill plaque
1:15
Accused killer in Rock Hill shootout faces judge in York courtroom
1:53
Video: 8th graders sign letters of intent to Clover football
0:35
Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Share Video
Video link:
Select
Embed code:
Select
facebook
twitter
email
2 hours ago
Video: Cesar Robles has turned around the Rock Hill High boys' soccer program
1:28
2 hours ago
Video: Cesar Robles has turned around the Rock Hill High boys' soccer program
1:20
5 days ago
Video: Enzo Martinez talks about what he's learned from coaching with Discoveries Soccer Club
1:25
8 days ago
Video: new Winthrop women's basketball coach Lynette Woodard introduced
View more video
Sports
Salsa dancing, camping and pupusas bring together diverse Rock Hill soccer
LSU’s Leonard Fournette had two things to prove to NFL at pro day – and he did
McIlroy leaving nothing to chance in 3rd bid for Grand Slam
Phil Mickelson arrives at that special Masters age
Who was the Turkish 7-footer in the York County jail? A basketball player being held by ICE
Sports Videos
Comments