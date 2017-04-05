Look: Sweet setup for Darius Rucker concert at USC

Music superstar and South Carolina alum Darius Rucker is perform a free concert Wednesday at Colonial Life Arena, making good on his promise to play for USC students if the Gamecocks won six games in the past football season.
Here’s some shots of the setup and the walkup to Rucker’s show.
You can see the Gamecocks logo at the end of the extended stage, hashmarks on the path out. pic.twitter.com/pwP1WL7abm— Ben Breiner (@BreinerTheState) April 5, 2017
Darius Rucker's setup for tonight is gorgeous! pic.twitter.com/fWJT9aeJ52— Justin King (@JustinKing) April 5, 2017
The stage is being set at Colonial Life Arena to welcome @dariusrucker home! See you soon, @UofSCstudents! pic.twitter.com/PQdAkoYru8— U of South Carolina (@UofSC) April 5, 2017
A little National Anthem with a Gamecocks guitar pic.twitter.com/5FNHSixr9T— Ben Breiner (@BreinerTheState) April 5, 2017
Comments