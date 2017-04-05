Sports

April 5, 2017 7:48 PM

Look: Sweet setup for Darius Rucker concert at USC

Posted by Dwayne McLemore

Music superstar and South Carolina alum Darius Rucker is perform a free concert Wednesday at Colonial Life Arena, making good on his promise to play for USC students if the Gamecocks won six games in the past football season.

Here’s some shots of the setup and the walkup to Rucker’s show.

