High school roundup: Indian Land baseball wins 15-0 – on only 5 hits

BASEBALL
Indian Land 15, Columbia 0
Seth Bevans struck out five and pitched a perfect three innings and Indian Land routed Columbia 15-0 in a Region 4-3A game at Columbia Tuesday.
The contest was called after four innings. Columbia was hurt by six errors.
Jay Hildreth led Indian Land’s five-hit attack with a pair of hits as the Indians improved to 9-6 overall and 5-1 in the region.
Fort Mill 4, Rock Hill 3
Fort Mill edged Rock Hill 4-3 in a Region 4-5A game at Rock Hill Tuesday.
Fort Mill (10-4, 4-3) scored single runs in the fourth and fifth innings to erase a 2-1 Rock Hill lead and hung on for the win.
Camden 9, Chester 0
Camden defeated Chester 9-0 in a Region 4-3A game at Camden Tuesday.
Northwestern 6, Clover 0
Northwestern topped Clover 6-0 in a Region 4-5A game at Clover Tuesday.
SOFTBALL
Clover 1, Fort Mill 0 (8)
Clover scored the winning run in the bottom of the eighth and edged Fort Mill 1-0 Region 4-5A game at Clover Tuesday.
Katie Robinson drove in the winning run. Micah Sherwood and Tiffany Dominique each had two hits to lead Clover (12-3, 6-0).
Marissa McDermott and Cassie McInerney each had a pair of hits for Fort Mill (13-4, 4-2).
Kayla Ogle earned the win with a complete game. She struck out nine. Bella Roy took the loss. She also tossed a complete game and struck out nine.
Indian Land 19, Columbia 0
Indian Land routed Columbia 19-0 in a Region 4-3A game at Columbia Tuesday.
Makayla Krest and Malya Flynn combined for the shutout. Krest and Peyton Darnell each had two hits to lead Indian Land.
Chester 17, Camden 0
Chester toppled Camden 17-0 in a Region 3-4A game at Camden Tuesday.
Nation Ford 9, Rock Hill 5
Nation Ford defeated Rock Hill 9-5 in a Region 4-5A game at Nation Ford Tuesday.
BOYS’ SOCCER
York 10, Westwood 0
York scored five goals in each half and routed Westwood 10-0 in a Region 3-4A match at Westwood Tuesday.
Zachery Beardsley led York (10-5, 5-1) with three goals. Carson Wynn added two goals.
Fort Mill 3, Nation Ford 2
Fort Mill edged Nation Ford 3-2 in a Region 4-5A match at Fort Mill Tuesday.
The contest was tied at 0-0 at the end of regulation and overtime. Fort Mill won the match on penalty kicks.
Chester 4, Camden 3
Chester (4-5, 2-3) scored two goals in each half and edged Camden 4-3 in a Region 4-3A match at Camden Tuesday.
SC soccer coaches poll
The South Carolina Soccer Coaches Association features three area teams.
Nation Ford is eighth and Rock Hill 10th in Class 5A. Indian Land is eighth in Class 3A.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Indian Land 7, Columbia 0
Fifth-ranked Indian Land raced to a 6-0 lead at halftime and defeated Columbia 7-0 in a Region 4-3A match at Indian Land Tuesday.
Shelby Ryberg led Indian Land with two goals. Summer Bishop, Emily Gerdes, Kailee Erwin, Emily Jordan, and Reagan Hunter each had one goal for Indian Land (10-4-1). Emma Thompson recorded the shutout.
Camden 9, Chester 0
Camden toppled Chester 9-0 in a Region 4-3A match at Chester Tuesday.
SC soccer coaches poll
The South Carolina Soccer Coaches Association poll features three area teams.
Fort Mill is fourth and Clover is fifth in Class 5A. Indian Land is fifth in Class 3A.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Mauldin 9, Nation Ford 5
Mauldin defeated Nation Ford 9-5 in a non-region game at Mauldin Tuesday.
GIRLS’ TRACK
South Pointe 110.5, Buford 47.5, Chester 13
South Pointe won a non-region tri-meet against Buford and Chester at South Pointe Tuesday.
South Pointe’s Haley Bishop won the 100M and 200M, and teammate Riley Moore was first in the 400M event. Jasmine Hicks of South Pointe won the 100M and 400M hurdles.
South Pointe won all six field events. Adisan Funke won the shot put and discus, while Abby Lujan claimed the pole vault. Nyah Marshall was first in the high jump, Quaneshia Craig won the long jump, and Kierra Belton was the best in the triple jump.
Kaitlyn Rogers of Buford won the 800M, while teammate Christine Snuffer claimed first place in both the 1600M and 3200M.
South Pointe won the 4x100 and 4x400 relays, and Buford was first in the 4x800 relay.
BOYS’ TRACK
South Pointe 106, Chester 34, Buford 31
South Pointe won a non-region tri-meet at South Pointe Tuesday.
South Pointe dominated the running events. Antonio Mann won both the 100M and 400M hurdles. Justin Pendergrass won the 100M, and Quinest Bishop captured the 200M.
Damieon Carter was tops in the 400M, Austin Stackes won the 1600M, and Roddy Smith won the 3200M. Peyton Norcia of Buford won the 800M.
South Pointe won five of the six field events. Voshean St. Hill won the long jump, Geomni Mayfield-McKee won the triple jump, and Jalen Picket-Hicks won the shot put. Mackenzey Hughes won the discus, while Jalen Curry won the pole vault. Chester’s T. J. Holis won the high jump.
South Pointe won the 4x100 and 4x400 relays. Buford claimed first in the 4x800 relay.
Compiled by Sam Copeland
