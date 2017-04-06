Dustin Johnson withdraws from the Masters

Columbia native Dustin Johnson, the world’s No. 1 golfer, has withdrawn from the 81st Masters.
Johnson was the betting favorite this year after already winning three times on the PGA Tour but his ability to play came into question when his manager told the Associated Press on Wednesday evening that Johnson was questionable after taking what was described as a serious fall on the stairs in his rental home in Augusta.
“Great shame, great shame, for the whole tournament, for all the viewers,” Golf Channel analyst Colin Montgomerie said. “By far the best player in the world. All we can do is wish him well and a speedy recovery and to get back for the next major.”
Johnson arrived at Augusta National on Thursday a little more than an hour before his 2:03 tee time in the last grouping of the day. He spent almost an hour on the practice range with caddie Austin Johnson and swing coach Butch Harmon. He finished his practice session hitting driver and then had conversations with several Masters officials, including Fred Ridley, the chairman of the competition committee. It then looked like Johnson would play as he headed toward the first tee at 1:51, telling reporters at the practice range, “I’m going to try.”
However, after arriving at the first tee, he clearly changed his mind and walked off the course. Johnson was a career-best fourth at last year’s Masters and said Tuesday that he was very confident in his game and his ability to compete this week.
