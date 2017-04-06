Triggs gets win as A's top Angels 5-1 for 4-game split

1:54 Video: South Pointe beats Rock Hill to win city championship Pause

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:22 Rock Hill man accused of peeping with tiny camera

0:49 Dale Earnhardt Jr. compares a race track to his dad

0:55 Tega Cay teen on the runway during Fashion Week

4:15 This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window

1:58 Potential Waterford spec building sale 'a shot in the arm' for Rock Hill

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

4:44 Open to traffic: Fort Mill Parkway