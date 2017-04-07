All hail! Wright crowns d'Arnaud after Mets beat Braves

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners Pause

1:22 Rock Hill man accused of peeping with tiny camera

0:49 Dale Earnhardt Jr. compares a race track to his dad

4:15 This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

0:55 Tega Cay teen on the runway during Fashion Week

1:02 John Glenn laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery

1:55 Godspeed, John Glenn: 1921-2016

1:04 File video: Accused Rock Hill killer fires lawyer