Dartmouth football to host Princeton at Yankee Stadium

Two Ivy League football teams are looking forward to facing each other at a Major League Baseball venue in 2 ½ years.
Dartmouth and Princeton announced this week that the Big Green football team will host the Tigers at New York's Yankee Stadium on Nov. 9, 2019, as part of Dartmouth College's 250th anniversary celebration.
The series between Dartmouth and Princeton goes back to 1897. The game at Yankee stadium will be the 99th meeting between the two. At the end of the 2016 season, Dartmouth held a 48-44 lead with four ties.
This fall, Dartmouth will take on Brown at Boston's Fenway Park.
