Announced crowd of 33,025 for college game at SunTrust Park

The second-largest crowd in NCAA baseball history turned out at SunTrust Park on Saturday for Georgia's 6-1 loss to Missouri.
The announced attendance of 33,025 was topped only by a crowd of 40,106 when Petco Park opened in 2004 with San Diego State hosting the University of Houston.
The Southeastern Conference game was another tuneup for SunTrust Park, which will officially open Friday night when the Atlanta Braves take on the San Diego Padres.
The 41,500-seat stadium in suburban Atlanta also hosted a March 31 exhibition game between the Braves and the New York Yankees that was limited to season-ticket holders.
