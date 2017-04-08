Sports

April 8, 2017 10:53 PM

Bryant, Cubs break out in 11-6 win over Brewers

By ANDREW GRUMAN Associated Press
MILWAUKEE

NL MVP Kris Bryant broke out of his early slump by driving in his first three runs of the season and the Chicago Cubs overcame a shaky start by Kyle Hendricks to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 11-6 Saturday night.

Bryant had managed a mere single in 16 at-bats this year before going 3 for 6. He hit a two-run double in the third inning and an RBI single in the fourth.

The World Series champions got a season-high 17 hits. An infield single by Hendricks put the Cubs ahead to stay 5-4 in the fifth off reliever Jhan Marinez (0-2).

Hendricks (1-0), who led the majors with a 2.13 ERA last year, made his first start of the season and gave up four runs in the first inning.

