Anderson: NBA draft a 'possibility' for Macon, Barford

Arkansas coach Mike Anderson says there's a "possibility" junior guards Daryl Macon and Jaylen Barford could enter their names in the NBA draft without hiring agents.
The move would allow the duo receive evaluations from NBA teams and return to the Razorbacks for their senior seasons, if they decided to withdraw from the draft.
Anderson said last month he expected both Macon and Barford to return to school next season, but he now says "we're still talking with some of those guys" about their plans.
After transferring from junior college last season, Macon and Barford combined to average 26.2 points per game this season. The Razorbacks finished 26-10 and lost as a No. 9 seed to eventual national champion North Carolina in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Arkansas officials declined to let players speak to the media following the team's season-ending banquet.
