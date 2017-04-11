Sports

April 11, 2017 8:57 PM

Clay Buchholz leaves game after straining right forearm

The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA

Phillies right-hander Clay Buchholz left Tuesday night's start after injuring his pitching arm in the third inning.

Buchholz allowed six runs and eight hits in 2 1/3 innings against the New York Mets before he strained his right forearm on a pitch to Travis d'Arnaud. Adam Morgan replaced him with a 3-2 count on the batter.

Buchholz has struggled in his first two starts since joining the Phillies from Boston, posting a 12.27 ERA.

Buchholz was a two-time All-Star with the Red Sox but has been trending downward since his best season in 2013 when he was 12-1 with a 1.74 ERA and helped Boston win the World Series.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Sports psychologist explains connection between baseball walk up songs and superstition

Sports psychologist explains connection between baseball walk up songs and superstition 0:50

Sports psychologist explains connection between baseball walk up songs and superstition
VIDEO: Fallen York Co. deputy remembered with Dave Lyle signs 1:41

VIDEO: Fallen York Co. deputy remembered with Dave Lyle signs
Video: ineligible Northwestern soccer player raises question regarding high school sports coaches 1:50

Video: ineligible Northwestern soccer player raises question regarding high school sports coaches

View More Video

Sports Videos