April 11, 2017 10:13 PM

Reds pitcher Davis exits after being hit by pitch in arm

The Associated Press
PITTSBURGH

Cincinnati Reds right-hander Rookie Davis left in the fifth inning of a game Tuesday night with a bruised right forearm after being struck by a pitch from Pittsburgh's Jameson Taillon.

Davis, a rookie starting pitcher, worked four innings in his second major league start. He allowed a run, two hits and four walks while striking out three.

Davis made his debut last Thursday against Philadelphia and did not factor in the decision, giving up four runs in three innings. He was acquired from the New York Yankees following the 2015 season in a trade for closer Aroldis Chapman.

Left-hander Tony Cingrani relieved to start the fifth.

___

This story has been corrected to show Davis was hit in his right forearm, not left.

