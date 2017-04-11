Bad Charlotte: South Carolina pitching again struggles vs. UNC

CHARLOTTE – The North Carolina-South Carolina two-year baseball series in Charlotte was supposed to provide an opportunity for two of the top programs in the country to meet in a competitive midweek game in back-to-back years on a neutral field.
Instead, the Tar Heels handed USC two historically bad losses in front of sellout crowds of more than 10,000 fans at BB&T Ballpark.
North Carolina (27-6) topped the Gamecocks 20-5 Tuesday night, a year after blasting USC 15-0 in the same ballpark.
The two 15-run losses mark the worst for South Carolina (21-11) since 2007, while the 20 runs allowed are the most since Arkansas scored 30 on the Gamecocks in 1997.
North Carolina picked up where it left off last year against USC, scoring four runs in the first inning and never looking back.
The Gamecocks closed to within 6-3 in the third before the Tar Heels responded with a six-run fourth inning.
North Carolina added a run in the sixth before putting up a seven spot in the seventh to go on top 20-4.
South Carolina used nine pitchers on the night with the first seven each allowing at least two runs. Cody Morris got the start and did not make it out of the first inning, exiting with two outs and UNC leading 4-0.
USC pitchers issued 10 walks and hit two batters.
Gamecocks closer Tyler Johnson made his first appearance since March 4 and pitched a perfect eighth inning with a strikeout.
TJ Hopkins went 3-for-4 with a double, while LT Tolbert was 2-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs.
South Carolina returns to action on Friday as it hosts Mississippi State in a three-game series.
