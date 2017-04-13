Sports

April 13, 2017 12:28 AM

Mexican soccer player arrested for alleged drug smuggling

The Associated Press
SAN DIEGO

A Mexican professional soccer player has been arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle drugs across the border.

Daniel Gomez, who is a U.S. citizen, was arrested on April 5 at the Otay Mesa border crossing in San Diego.

He allegedly had 48 pounds of packaged methamphetamine in his car's paneling and spare tire.

On Tuesday, a federal judge in San Diego ordered Gomez detained as a flight risk.

A message left for Gomez's attorney wasn't immediately returned.

Gomez is a defender with the reserve team of the Tijuana club Xolos

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
Learning about life, cooking Indian style in Fort Mill 2:01

Learning about life, cooking Indian style in Fort Mill
Kingsley development can become 'mecca' of Fort Mill, York County, says restaurant manager 1:31

Kingsley development can become 'mecca' of Fort Mill, York County, says restaurant manager

View More Video

Sports Videos